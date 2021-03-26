Flying Now it has been decided: NyxAir OÜ, Amapola Flyg AB and A / S Raf-Avia will fly from Helsinki to the provinces

The maintenance of the Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kajaani and Kemi – Kokkola connections to Helsinki was ensured with an additional EUR 2.3 million allocated by the Ministry.

Transport– and FICORA Traficom has decided the winners of a public tender for Helsinki air traffic at five provincial airports.

Regular scheduled flights from Helsinki to Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kajaani, Kemi and Kokkola airports were tendered.

The Joensuu – Helsinki route is operated by Amapola Flyg AB, Jyväskylä – Helsinki NyxAir OÜ, Kajaani – Helsinki A / S Raf-Avia and Kemi – Kokkola – Helsinki NyxAir OÜ.

Flights according to Traficom, the start date will be agreed with the winners of the tender, taking into account the pandemic situation and consulting the needs of the provinces.

The award was based on the price if the requirements of the invitation to tender were otherwise met.

One bidder had to be rejected altogether, in addition to which the bid of one company for one route did not meet the conditions, Traficom says.

For each route, at least two bids that met the requirements of the call for tenders were received.

State According to Traficom, the allocation of EUR 11.5 million was not sufficient to fully cover the level of service required by the call for tenders for all connections.

Director of Traficom Pipsa Eklund tells HS that the Ministry of Transport and Communications directed an additional € 2.3 million for this purpose, and the problem was solved.

Amapola Flyg AB is a Swedish-owned, NyxAir OÜ Estonian and Raf-Avia Latvian company.