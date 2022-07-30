Flying | Millionaires’ polluting private planes are shocking – Taylor Swift’s flights are equivalent to the emissions of more than a thousand average people

World stars using private flights are accused of being “climate criminals.”

American a pop artist Taylor Swift has produced more carbon dioxide emissions in seven months than 1,184 average people produce in a year.

This is explained by the publication of the British advertising agency Yard statement. According to Yard, Swift has produced 8,293 tons of carbon dioxide emissions this year.

According to Yard, the reason for Swift’s huge emissions is the private plane he uses. Since January, Taylor Swift has spent 22,923 minutes, or a total of 15.9 days, on her plane. Swift is not on tour this year.

According to Swift’s representatives, other people also use his plane, so Swift cannot be blamed for all the emissions.

Swift’s after the second place on the list of polluters is a boxer Floyd Mayweather and the third is a rapper Jay-Z. The film director is also on the list Steven Spielbergan actor Mark Wahlberg and a beauty mogul Kim Kardashian.

The Yard advertising agency has used Twitter’s Celebrity Jets in its investigation –the account collected data. 19 year old by Jack Sweeney run account keeps track of the flights of famous private planes.

Sweeney told to the American Fortune magazine that initially he was only interested in following flights, but later he started paying attention to the emissions produced by flights as well.

Taylor Swift’s in addition, for example, a cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and a rapper Drake have received criticism for their polluting private flights.

On July 15, Jenner posted a widely condemned post on Instagram picturein which he and his spouse, a rapper Travis Scott hugging in front of two private jets. “Would you like to take mine or yours?” reads the update’s caption.

Information The shortest of Kylie Jenner’s 17-minute flights received a shocked reception last week. Several Twitter users and, among others, the British fashion magazine iD are invited by Millionaire polluters like Jenner as “climate criminals.”

The Boeing 767 airplane owned by Drake has flown the shortest flight of seven minutes. The rapper has defended himself saying, that short flights are just moving planes from one field to another. So they have no passengers.

Drake’s defense has not convinced the commentators, who think that flying empty private planes is even more useless than producing carbon dioxide emissions.

The seating capacity of the Boeing 767 plane is typically more than two hundred on commercial flights. The plane named “Air Drake” by the Canadian rapper is only for his use.