Flying | Mia Mustaparta has never wanted to go to the Canary Islands – Then her flight unexpectedly landed in Las Palmas

On Monday, Mia Mustaparta and hundreds of others headed to Madeira from Helsinki-Vantaa got stuck in the Canary Islands for the night.

The bad ones weather conditions prevented Finnair’s flight from landing in Madeira on Monday early evening.

One of those on the flight is from Lahti Mia Blackbeard.

Finnair flight AY1731 from Helsinki-Vantaa to Madeira made a U-turn off the island and continued its journey to Gran Canaria, Las Palmas airport.

According to Mustaparra’s estimate, the roll increased the flight time by about an hour. In addition, the passengers waited on the plane for about half an hour. They waited about two and a half hours for the suitcases.

“The reason was that there were no personnel at the airport to unload the bags from the plane. I don’t know why they weren’t there,” Mustaparta says.

He and most of the others were waiting for the bags sitting on the floor. The atmosphere was tired and everyone was a little hungry, Mustaparta describes.

“I ate chocolate and laughed at the situation. I have always thought that the Canary Islands are not my holiday destination and now I was thrown here by the universe. It’s funny that here it is in wool socks and thick pants on a sunny island.”

“When the suitcases finally came on the belt, everyone shouted cheers.”

In front there was still a trip to a four-star hotel near the harbor. A bus transport was organized there.

When we arrived at the hotel, it was around eight in the evening local time.

Blackbeard was very satisfied with the hotel. However, the simultaneous check-in of many passengers caused problems, and the elevators became blocked as people tried to get to their rooms.

A “quite an elevator show” ensued, which was made even worse by the fact that after signing in, everyone headed to the restaurant on the top floor at the same time. Free food was offered to those on the flight there.

The view from the balcony of Mia Mustaparra’s hotel room in Las Palmas.

Next in the morning, a new bus ride to the airport had been arranged for poppool. During the evening and night, Mustaparta was confused by conflicting information about the departure time of the buses.

“The bus drivers said that the ride leaves at 5:30. I also received a message saying the time was 5:30. After that, I received another message, where the time was 4:30, and then a fourth message, where the time was 5:30.”

Finally, 5:30 was the right time.

Mia Mustaparta and the others on the same flight had a hotel breakfast early on Tuesday morning. “Breakfast started at 5 o’clock, but I think we were there in less than a quarter of an hour. The staff was a little angry about it, and they didn’t turn on the lights in the hall,” he says.

Finnair told on Monday aiming to fly passengers from Las Palmas to Madeira on Tuesday morning. Originally, the flight was supposed to leave at eight in the morning.

“The flight was moved to 9:45 a.m.,” Mustaparta said shortly before 7 a.m. local time.

While waiting for the flight, he reads a book, listens to an audiobook and chats with other passengers.

Mustaparra’s wish is that the flight would be able to leave safely for Madeira. A hotel room with a sea view awaits him there. Mustaparta, who likes open swimming, had planned to swim in the sea and listen to the sound of the sea.

In addition, he has booked various trips for his vacation week, such as a hiking trip to a mountain range rising up to 1,800 meters. For Wednesday, he has reserved a spot for a dolphin and whale safari.

However, Blackbeard seems calm about the situation.

“I don’t want to spoil my vacation by being nervous.”

Read more: Finnair’s flight changed direction in Madeira, Nea Sjöholm was stuck waiting: “People are lying on the floor”