It takes barely thirty seconds after the first song starts for the first stage divers to dive over the heads of the audience. And one of the band members immediately jumps after it. Shoes stick up in the air, sweat quickly drips from the faces. At one point, even the bartender goes over the heads through the room.

John Coffey is back after six years of radio silence. “We’re back baby!” they wrote on Instagram earlier this month, releasing their new song “Steam Waltz” that same day and announcing four free pub concerts. That comeback started last Friday in the small pub Cul de Sac in Tilburg. Without presale, because free. That meant long lines at the door and fans who had traveled from all over the country.

The viral beer

The band from Utrecht made their final breakthrough in 2015 with the album The Great News (five balls in this newspaper) and went viral internationally when singer David Achter de Molen seemingly carelessly plucked a beer from the air at the Pinkpop festival. A triumphal tour through the Dutch halls and festivals followed, but a year later the band announced that it would put their music and performances ‘on hold’ indefinitely, after a farewell concert in the sold-out main hall of Paradiso in Amsterdam. That they would return was not excluded, but it remained silent for a long time.

Punk rock band John Coffey in the Cul de Sac in Tilburg, Friday evening.

Andreas Terlaak’s photo



On Friday, the continued popularity of the five-piece band was confirmed: around six o’clock there was already a long queue in front of the pub, while the show would not start until half past nine. When the doors open at seven, Cul de Sac fills up quickly. Soon no more people were allowed in: it’s one out, one in. The last regulars to leave the bar were patted on the shoulders by those waiting in John Coffey shirts who could just barely enter the room.

John Coffey has a live reputation to uphold, and he did: The party at Cul de Sac was as usual. The moshpit tumbled over the stage within the first few minutes and moved like a wave through the cafe. Fans climbed on stage to dive back into the wild pit from there, often followed by the band members. It became an evening of complete, wonderful chaos, with fan favorite songs like ‘Broke Neck’, ‘Romans’ and ‘Dirt & Stones’ being sung loudly. The band also played a number of new songs, which can be heard on their new record this summer.

Too old? Boo!

“We wondered if we weren’t getting too old for this shit?” singer Achter de Molen asked the audience halfway through the set. His question was met with loud boos from the audience. And then the chaos starts again and the legs fly through the air again. This was what they had to miss for six years, both John Coffey himself and the public.

A nineteen-year-old female fan said she was thirteen when the band stopped: she only got to know them after the farewell concert in Paradiso in 2016. Tonight she came from Maastricht to the Cul de Sac to see John Coffey live for the first time. The first few songs she watched the explosive and energetic moshpits in the room from a distance, but after a few songs she is converted. “I also want to stage dive!”

Due to the dense smoke and between sweaty bodies, the Maastricht woman is puffing out from the side a little later. “Holy shit. This was fucking cool,” she laughs. Singer Achter de Molen concludes the evening when everyone seemed to want to make up for the lost years: “We’re back, motherfuckers!”

John Coffey plays 17/3 in Bar3 in Rotterdam and 18/3 in Vera in Groningen.