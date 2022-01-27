Flying kick by the goalkeeper of Ecuador, leaves Cunha terribly injured

the match between Ecuador and Brazil of the qualifying rounds this Thursday was marked by several refereeing challenges. One of the actions was the expulsion of the local goalkeeper, for kicking his rival in the neck.

It was at minute 13 of the first half, in a disqualifying foul by goalkeeper Alexánder Domínguez who rushed out of his area and nailed striker Matheus Cunha in the neck.

Colombian referee Wílmar Roldán gave him the red card after reviewing the VAR. He was right.

The Brazilian striker ended up with an injury.

Then there was another similar action, but led by goalkeeper Alisson, who saw a red card. After reviewing the VAR, Roldán considered that it was yellow.

