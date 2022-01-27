Friday, January 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Flying kick by the goalkeeper of Ecuador, leaves Cunha terribly injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Ecuador vs. Brazil

Ecuador vs. Brazil.

Arbitration challenges for the Colombian Wílmar Roldán.

the match between Ecuador and Brazil of the qualifying rounds this Thursday was marked by several refereeing challenges. One of the actions was the expulsion of the local goalkeeper, for kicking his rival in the neck.

(You may be interested in: Reinaldo Rueda was rebellious and explosive: hot press conference)

It was at minute 13 of the first half, in a disqualifying foul by goalkeeper Alexánder Domínguez who rushed out of his area and nailed striker Matheus Cunha in the neck.

Colombian referee Wílmar Roldán gave him the red card after reviewing the VAR. He was right.
The Brazilian striker ended up with an injury.

(Also read: Another Ineos cyclist was injured on Colombian roads)

Then there was another similar action, but led by goalkeeper Alisson, who saw a red card. After reviewing the VAR, Roldán considered that it was yellow.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Flying #kick #goalkeeper #Ecuador #leaves #Cunha #terribly #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Someone was not careful: The existence of Mortal Kombat 12 is filtered by an image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.