Flying | In Norway, people are amazed at Erling Haaland’s travel solution

Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland arrived in Cyprus on a scheduled flight for the European Championship qualifying match in Norway.

Norwegian the superstar of the national football team Erling Haaland turning heads all over the world. Also at airports practically anywhere in the world.

That’s why Haaland’s decision during the European Championship qualifying match against Cyprus has been surprising in Norway.

Haaland traveled to the match venue on a scheduled British Airways flight together Oscar Bobbin, Sander Bergen and by Martin Ødegaard with.

Norway’s TV2, which reports on the matter, published pictures of Haaland arriving in Larnaca with the hood of his hoodie pulled up to protect his head. Wearing a baseball cap, Haaland presses his gaze towards the ground and is allowed to walk through the airport without disturbance.

According to TV2, Haaland was confronted by the security manager of the Norwegian national team Geir Ellefsen.

“I understand very well that Haaland normally flies in ways other than a scheduled flight. For one reason or another, it probably hasn’t been possible this time,” says TV2’s football expert Jesper Mathisen.

“He has become such a big world star that if he wanders around somewhere where there are people, it attracts attention. Now, after arriving in Cyprus, it seemed to be relatively calm.”

Cyprus and Norway will play their qualifying matches in Group A on Thursday. Having collected seven points, Norway’s situation in the group is already difficult.

Group leaders Scotland are eight points clear with three games left for both sides.

Second-placed Spain, on the other hand, is two points ahead and has played one match less than Norway.