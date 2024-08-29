Flying | Heavy fog prevented flights from landing in Helsinki-Vantaa

Flying|Heavy fog on Thursday morning caused difficulties for air traffic in Helsinki-Vantaa on Thursday morning.

Thick On Thursday morning, the fog prevented a few flights from landing at Helsinki-Vantaa, says the communications manager Mia Eloranta Finnair’s communications.

Told about it earlier Ilta-Sanomat.

At least the morning flight AY322 from Vaasa to Helsinki as well as flights AY1036 and AY1012 from Tallinn to Helsinki had to turn to Tallinn due to the fog. Finnair aims to reroute passengers from Tallinn to Helsinki as soon as possible.

“If anyone has had a connecting flight [Helsingistä]they will be rerouted,” says Eloranta.

In addition, morning flights AY435 and AY436 from Helsinki to Oulu and back were cancelled. Similarly, flights AY489 and AY490 from Helsinki to Kuusamo and back were cancelled. Flights AY1013 and AY1014 from Helsinki to Tallinn and back were also cancelled.

According to Eloranta, replacement flights are communicated directly to customers.

At ten in the morning it already seemed that there would be no more cancellations.

“Now when I look out the window, it already looks like the sun is starting to shine, so the situation won’t be over soon,” says Eloranta.

“Of course, I don’t dare promise anything for sure, but at least at the moment there is no information about other cancellations.”