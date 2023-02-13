Flying | Finnair’s flight had to change direction off Madeira, several flights to the island were cancelled

Finnair’s plane was unable to land at Madeira airport in the early evening on Monday. The flight was diverted to Gran Canaria.

Finnair the flight was unable to land at Madeira airport on Monday early evening due to bad weather conditions.

The Flightradar website, which tracks aircraft routes in real time by Finnair flight AY1731 from Helsinki-Vantaa to Funchal Airport made a U-turn in front of the island and continued its journey to Gran Canaria Airport.

Madeira Airport by several incoming flights have either been canceled or diverted to other airports. Among the diverted flights, there is also a Finnair flight that took off from Helsinki-Vantaa at around 12 o’clock.

Finnair director of communications Days of Tallqvist according to the flight was unable to land at Funchal airport due to bad weather conditions and the flight was diverted to Gran Canaria because of that.

“I don’t know more about the weather situation, but Funchal airport is very windy, and it’s not uncommon for this to happen,” says Tallqvist.

of The Portugal News website by flights have been canceled or postponed due to poor visibility.

Tallqvist cannot say how many passengers were on the flight. The aim is to fly them to Madeira from Gran Canaria on Tuesday morning.

“The situation is of course unpleasant for customers, but we put safety first. When the conditions are such that you can’t land on the field, then you don’t land there.”