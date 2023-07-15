Flying | Finnair’s flight from Shanghai to Helsinki had to return due to a technical fault

It may take several days to get a replacement flight.

14.7. 23:56

Finnair the flight from Shanghai to Helsinki had to return to its departure airport due to a technical fault, says Helsingin Sanomat’s Beijing correspondent who was on the flight Mari Manninen.

Flight AY0088 left Shanghai at eight in the evening local time. The flight was supposed to last about 13 hours.

“We flew for about two hours, but then the captain of the plane announced some bad news. We had to return to Shanghai due to technical problems,'” says Manninen.

Due to a technical fault, the plane used more fuel than usual, the captain had told the passengers. However, the fault did not cause a direct danger.

According to the Flightradar service, which tracks the planes’ routes, the plane almost reached the Mongolian border before turning back. The plane of the flight was an Airbus A350-941

Finnair director of communications Days Tallqvist says that returning the plane to the starting field is a standard procedure if a technical fault is detected in the plane. Tallqvist cannot tell in more detail what was wrong with the plane.

“The plane will remain in Shanghai to be repaired,” says Tallqvist.

The passengers accepted the decision to return with understanding, even though some heavy sighs were heard on the plane, Manninen describes.

In Shanghai, hotel accommodation was arranged for all those who wished. Before this, however, passengers had to go through passport control and retrieve their luggage themselves.

Air passengers got to the hotel around two in the morning.

Flight according to Manninen, it was almost full and there were Finns, Chinese and people on connecting flights from Helsinki. A full Airbus A350 can fit more than 400 people.

According to Finnair’s Tallqvist, Finnair is currently investigating alternative routes for all passengers. It can take several days to get on a replacement flight.

“There are very few international flights from China. Finnair’s own flights depart from Shanghai twice a week,” says Tallqvist.

A replacement flight can be arranged with another airline and with stopovers. For those whose destination is somewhere other than Helsinki, a new route to the destination can be made, says Tallqvist.

For Manninen, a new intermediate flight was arranged for Saturday.