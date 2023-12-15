Friday, December 15, 2023
Flying | Denmark introduces flight tax

December 15, 2023
Flying | Denmark introduces flight tax

The tax is believed to affect domestic flights in particular.

Denmark will introduce a separate tax on airline tickets, the country's government said on Friday. The tax will be introduced gradually from 2025. It applies to flights departing from Denmark, but not to flight changes.

Initially, the tax is 30 Danish kroner (about four euros) for short flights, but the tax will rise to 50 kroner in 2030. Long-haul flights are taxed much more heavily.

Despite this, it is believed that the tax will especially affect domestic flights, as other options are most easily available for them. The government has estimated that the number of domestic flights will decrease by around nine percent due to the tax.

The purpose of the tax is to finance, among other things, the transition of air traffic to more ecological fuels.

