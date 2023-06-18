Flying | Boeing predicts that the number of commercial airplanes will double in the next 20 years

The company also predicts that the fleets of low-cost airlines will double.

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing predicts that the number of commercial aircraft will double in the next 20 years. The company estimates that in 2042 the world will have 48,575 aircraft in use. Last year, there were 24,500 aircraft in use.

Boeing’s European competitor Airbus predicted earlier this week that in 2042 there would be 46,560 aircraft in use around the world.

Boeing estimates that in the next 20 years, the world’s aircraft manufacturers will have to produce a total of 42,595 aircraft. Half of this amount would be for replacing existing machines, while the remaining half would be for growth.

According to Boeing’s estimate, 23 percent of the new airplanes end up in North America, 22 percent in the Asia-Pacific region, 21 percent in Eurasia and 20 percent in China alone.

Boeing expects the size of low-cost airlines’ fleets to double over the next 20 years. This is a considerable increase, but still slower than in the previous 20 years, when the fleets of low-cost airlines grew sixfold.

In addition, Boeing predicts that demand for cargo planes will continue to be strong.