SThey were once witnesses to a glorious, but now almost forgotten era: large flying boats like the Grumman Albatross or the Consolidated Catalina. They were designed in the 1930s, when it still seemed unimaginable that land aircraft would one day be able to connect the continents in non-stop flight.

Today, such flying boats look like avian dinosaurs. But they are probably making an unexpected comeback. At the AirVenture aviation trade fair this summer in Oshkosh, USA, the Florida company Catalina Aircraft announced that it wanted to build the twin-engine Catalina again. It is the third successor company to a former aircraft manufacturer that is planning the return of a legendary flying boat.