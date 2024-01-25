Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

Parked trains stand in front of Frankfurt Central Station. At least until the end of the year, a monthly ticket for regional transport will continue to cost 49 euros. But is that too expensive? © Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance

If the Left has its way, the Germany ticket must become cheaper. Bernd Riexinger explains how this prize will be financed.

Berlin – The Germany ticket will remain at 49 euros, at least in 2024. On that the transport ministers' conference agreed on Monday. This is good news for train drivers – there has always been talk of a price increase. The left also welcomes the fact that the price remains constant. For them, the ticket would have to cost significantly less overall. At IPPEN.MEDIA Left-wing politician Bernd Riexinger explains where the money will come from.

Germany ticket: Maximum 29 euros – zero euro ticket for schoolchildren and students

“It would have been a fatal sign if the price had risen from 49 euros to 54 or 59 euros just one year after the introduction of the Deutschlandticket,” says Riexinger, spokesman for sustainable mobility for the Left. But a cheaper ticket is needed for the future. Specifically: a maximum of 29 euros and Free for schoolchildren, trainees, students and recipients of citizens’ benefit. Negotiations are currently underway to make the Deutschlandticket available to students as a semester ticket. On Monday, the German Student Union called for a price guarantee of 29.40 euros for students. Such an “upper price limit” is “absolutely necessary,” explained chairman Matthias Anbuhl.

Bernd Riexinger was party leader of the Left from 2012 to 2021. In the current legislative period, the 68-year-old is the spokesman for sustainable mobility. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance (archive photo)

Linke plan: “Abolish billions in subsidies and VAT exemption for airline tickets”

Otherwise the price question is a very difficult one. The federal and state governments are literally fighting over who pays for the ticket. In times of budget deficits and self-imposed austerity measures, there is a lack of money. However, the Left sees scope for a financing concept for cheap to free local transport. “We want to abolish the billions in subsidies for diesel, kerosene and biofuels as well as the VAT exemption for airline tickets,” says Riexinger. “Instead, this money will be used to expand public transport and reduce the price of the Deutschlandticket.” This means that flight tickets and refueling will become more expensive, while buses and trains will be cheap or free.

Missing money could also come from the economy, says Riexinger. “Companies should pay a monthly contribution to local authorities for public transport if they have a certain number of employees.” This so-called third-party financing exists in Vienna, for example.

Deutschlandticket: “We want to keep the price stable”

The transport ministers were surprisingly calm on Monday compared to previous statements. North Rhine-Westphalia's Transport Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens) emphasized that in the following years, too, “we want to keep the price stable“. The ministers “see the possibility that we can get this done,” said Krischer.

The price stability this year has two reasons. On the one hand, the funds that were not used last year could be used this year. On the other hand, income “developed positively”. The federal and state governments will each pay 1.5 billion euros per year for the financial losses of transport companies this year and next – the sum of three billion euros will already have flowed in 2023. The Germany ticket in 2023 only started in May.

Riexinger (Left): “More money is needed to expand public transport”

NRW Transport Minister Krischer called on the federal government to ensure the transferability of the funds in subsequent years. Bavaria's Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter (CSU) also emphasized that the federal government must “deliver” here. Riexinger also holds the federal government accountable, especially FDP Transport Minister Volker Wissing. “The refusal of Transport Minister Wissing and the federal government to make the necessary one billion euros additionally available to the states and transport associations is incomprehensible,” says Riexinger.

According to Riexinger, the traffic light needs to raise more money overall for local public transport. “The federal government has particularly cut funding for local authorities in its budget when financing public transport. The opposite is necessary. More money is needed for the expansion of public transport to the municipalities.” (as/AFP)