Britain has developed special jet suits for ambulances. In this outfit of the “Rocket Man” paramedics can arrive at a call in a matter of minutes, reports Mirror… So, for example, if it takes half an hour to reach a patient on foot, then a team in flying suits will be able to reach the target in 90 seconds.

The developer – Gravity Industries – clarified that in their suits you can stay in the air for up to 10 minutes, developing speeds up to 130 kilometers per hour. The outfit includes five jet engines: two in each of the sleeves and one built into the backpack on the back.

It is assumed that flying suits will be useful in difficult natural conditions: in mountainous areas, on the banks of water bodies. That is, wherever conventional air ambulances cannot reach.

Recall that earlier Gravity Industries offered its jetpacks as part of the equipment of the marines. It is possible to use backpacks for short-distance flights during maritime special operations, for example, when seizing ships or when moving specialists between ships.

