Flying | A frozen hinge in the cargo hold prevented the flight from Helsinki-Vantaa: customers waited on the plane for three hours

The Vueling flight from Helsinki-Vantaa to Barcelona was postponed to the next day due to a frozen door.

4.1. 23:51

Spanish the airline Vueling's flight from Helsinki to Barcelona was scheduled to leave Helsinki-Vantaa Airport today, Thursday at 18:15.

Customers waited for departure on the plane for three hours. Finally they were asked to leave back to the airport.

On the plane been Hector del Rio says that the reason for the flight cancellation was the frozen hinge of the cargo hold door, which prevented the door from closing.

Airport staff tried to melt the hinge. After three hours, it was concluded that the aircraft should be taken indoors for maintenance.

Del Rio says that the flow of information was slow as the evening went on and people were visibly frustrated. However, he praises the actions of the captain and the staff.

The situation was further complicated by the fact that no representatives of the airline Vueling were present.

Later at the gate it was announced that the flight will be attempted tomorrow Friday morning.

Currently, the Flightradar24 service reports the flight's estimated departure time as 12 o'clock on Friday.

Customers were advised to go home for the night if possible, as there is not room for everyone in the airport hotel.

Del Rio says that many of the travelers are going to Barcelona to celebrate Epiphany, which is a big party in Spain. The celebration starts in Spain already on the fifth of January.