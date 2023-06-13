White flyers, in A3 format, with an inscription in brackets in the center ‘I’m fine’ have appeared in Florence, in the area north of the city, where the former Astor hotel is located, from which little Mia Kataleya Chicllo disappeared last Saturday Alvarez, called Kata.

The news with a video and photos showing the flyers is also relaunched by the Facebook page ‘Peruanos pe unidos X un solo Firenze’ (Peruvians united by a single Florence), and in the post, the coordinator of the group, Norma Guerrero, wonders : “Will it have something to do with little Kata?”.