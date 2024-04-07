Phone calls, stakeouts and distribution of flyers with hot photos. For this reason, a 44-year-old, who lives in the province of Como, is under investigation for stalking and revenge porn. In the brochures, according to what Corriere della Sera reports, the man also indicated the place of work and the Instagram profile of the woman, a forty-year-old, employed in Milan. It would have been another woman who warned the victim: “There are walls covered with your photos and your telephone number.”

In recent days, the man was therefore hit by a restrictive measure from the Monza judiciary, which imposes on him the obligation to sign daily in his municipality of residence. In addition to the ban on approaching her ex, who he filmed during an intimate relationship, and then spread flyers with the images in the streets near the woman's house.

The crimes hypothesized by prosecutor Franca Macchia are those of stalking, for having harassed the forty-year-old with phone calls and stakeouts under her house, and “dissemination of sexually explicit images”. The two, according to what was reconstructed by the Cinisello carabinieri, had a romantic relationship, which however ended in open controversy, with accusations from the man of an alleged betrayal and the promise to “make him pay”. In early December 2023, the woman showed up at the offices of the Arma station to file a complaint. For a few days, in fact, she had begun to receive a series of “silent” and anonymous phone calls to her number, even during the night. Then they found the damaged car and a note of sexist insults placed on the windshield.

The woman who discovered the flyers couldn't ignore it. As written by the investigating judge Elena Sechi in her order, “he decided to inform her of what was found on the public road, showing extreme solidarity with her, in relation to the seriousness of her conduct to her detriment”. The investigations carried out by the Cinisello carabinieri finally led to the collection of many elements regarding the Como man: the incoming and outgoing transits of his vehicle in the hinterland municipality, the telephone records, and above all the check carried out on him on 12 March last, when he was discovered, near the ex's house, with a series of further clippings of the same content, kept in an envelope.