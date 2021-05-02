Dubai (Al-Ittihad) – I expected fly Dubai That the year 2021 witness a gradual recovery in the operations of the tanker thanks to the government efforts that contributed to creating a safe environment for tourism and travel, and the strategy adopted by the company during the Covid-19 pandemic to contain costs, which contributed to reducing the losses of the second half of the year 2020 to 167.4 million dirhams.

The company stated that despite the challenges posed by the epidemic, it has managed since resuming operation and expanding the network of destinations to 65 destinations by the end of last year, recording an occupancy rate of 73%. The annual results for 2020, announced by flydubai today, showed that the company recorded losses of 712.6 million dirhams, and revenues decreased to reach 2.8 billion dirhams compared to 6 billion dirhams in 2019, a decrease of 52.7%. The company, which last year transported about 3.2 million passengers only, revealed that the tanker had completed two financing facilities worth 283 million dirhams for the purpose of the general company.

In a statement issued by the company yesterday, the company attributed the main factors affecting the results of the whole year to the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the halting of the MAX aircraft, noting its success in the first two months of 2020 in maintaining a strong pace of business, but with the start of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the course of 5 weeks, the tanker’s operations were severely affected with the growing closure of international borders and the suspension of flights due to the Corona pandemic, which caused a severe reduction in flight operations for 14 weeks between March 24 and July 7, and the company said that in addition to the effects of the epidemic, performance was also affected by the suspension Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for a period of 22 months, which affected the financial performance significantly from mid-March, and continued through the second quarter, and led to losses of 545.2 million dirhams during the first half ending on 30 June.

Ghaith Al-Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said: “The impact of the Corona pandemic on us has been more than any other crisis, as travel restrictions that have been put in place to protect against the transmission of the virus have greatly affected the aviation industry,” in addition to the continuing impact as well to shut down an aircraft. Max asks our engineering and maintenance team to set up an active aircraft storage program, ”explaining,“ The resulting 18 hours of maintenance per aircraft per week placed additional requirements on the enormous workload. ”