A Flydubai spokesman confirmed that there is no impact on the company’s three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, pointing out that the company operates Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft in a different configuration with middle-rear cabin exits, which is not referred to in yesterday’s US Federal Aviation Administration instructions regarding… Inspections.

This came against the backdrop of instructions issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration yesterday to subject Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft to immediate inspections following the incident that occurred with an American Alaska Airlines plane.

Yesterday, Boeing issued a statement saying that it agrees with and fully supports the Federal Aviation Administration's decision to request immediate inspections of the 737-9 aircraft in the same configuration as the affected aircraft.