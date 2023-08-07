Flydubai announced today that it has signed an agreement with Smartwings, based in the Czech Republic, to lease four Boeing 737 aircraft of the new generation during the period from October 17, 2023 to April 16, 2024.

The agreement includes aircraft leasing, crew, maintenance and insurance support for the four aircraft that will join flydubai’s fleet of 79 Boeing 737 aircraft, allowing the airline to add more capacity for passengers and meet travel demand during the busy winter season.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said: “We are pleased to conclude this new agreement, which is the third of 2019, with Smart Wings, a company certified by the IOSA Operational Safety Audit System and has good experience in this field. All four will enable us to maintain our operational efficiency, add capacity around our network and reduce stress during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.”

For his part, Jerry Goran, Chairman of Smartwings, said: “We are pleased to sign the third comprehensive leasing agreement with flydubai. This cooperation, which we greatly appreciate, will allow us to achieve higher utilization of our aircraft and provide our qualified employees with more opportunities during the winter season.” .

Full-cabin Economy Class aircraft will operate on select routes within the flydubai network including Muscat, Chattogram, Colombo, Dhaka and Karachi.

Flydubai passengers booked to travel on a flight operated by Smartwings will be notified prior to their travel date.