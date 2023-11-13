Yesterday, Flydubai and the American company Boeing announced a deal in which Flydubai would commit to purchasing 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, with a total value of up to $11 billion (about 40.4 billion dirhams), as part of an effort to… The company is diversifying its fleet by operating wide-body aircraft.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Flydubai; The President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, and the CEO of Flydubai, Ghaith Al Ghaith, on the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “In 2008, when we placed the first order to purchase 50 aircraft (Boeing 737), we were confident of the vital role that (Flydubai) would play in supporting Dubai as a global aviation hub,” His Highness added: “We Today, we are proud to see Flydubai develop further and overcome the challenges related to travel.” His Highness continued: “Today’s order reaffirms Flydubai’s commitment to facilitating and enabling more people to travel through its growing network. The highly fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner will allow Flydubai to expand its horizons and meet the growing demand for Current destinations. In turn, Al Ghaith said, “Innovation is the core of everything we do at Flydubai, and we are committed to providing the right product at the right time to meet the changing needs of the market and customers.”