Dubai (WAM)

Flydubai displays the latest developments and products in its on-board experience during its participation in Arab Travel Market Maqam at Dubai World Trade CenterThe airline’s redesigned passenger experience and the added on-board offerings reflect the airline’s ability and commitment to meet customers’ changing travel needs.

The passenger experience with flydubai has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that reduces crew and passenger contact, and provides passengers with the confidence to travel at every step of their journey. Flydubai has provided comprehensive travel insurance that includes coverage against Covid-19 to give passengers greater peace of mind when traveling.

Daniel Kerison, vice president of on-board products at flydubai, said: The pandemic in 2020 has changed the way people travel and the way airlines operate, and we have taken all necessary precautions to protect our passengers, and this means doing things differently and temporarily halting our exempt sales. Customs duties on board the plane and we changed the meal service to separately packed meals, turned off our touch screens, and limited movement inside the plane cabin, and now, after a year, we are gradually and safely re-introducing some services on board the plane, and we continue to add new features to improve our experience and services. on aboard of the plane.