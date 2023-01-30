Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The first round of the UAE Flyboard Championship, which was held on the breakwater yesterday, witnessed great success in terms of the number of participants and categories in the tournament.

And in the professional category, the most beautiful performance of the contestant, Majed Habib Al Marzouqi, was recorded, while Saud Al Hammadi came second and Jamal Al Janahi came third.

The participants were creative through their various show movements that contributed to creating an atmosphere of fun for the audience, in addition to mastering the most movements in order to reap the highest points for the arbitration committee supervising the details of the race, and the winners were honored at the end, Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Head of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy, and Ahmed Al Taher, Supervisor racing year.

After the end of the race, the contestant, Majid Al Marzouqi, thanked the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and said: “Some of the contestants faced technical malfunctions before and during the show, but everyone succeeded in presenting a special day.” For his part, the contestant Jamal Al Janahi spoke about the distinguished site through which the show race was held and said: The place was Very close to the audience and gave them the opportunity to follow the show closely and perfectly, and also the large audience that attended the competition was remarkable and one of the elements of success for the competition, and Jamal Al-Janahi confirmed that the number of participants, which reached 14 contestants, reflects the spread of the championship among young people.