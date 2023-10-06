Picture: Manufacturer

Fly with Me

The Chinese drone specialist DJI is launching its new Mini 4 Pro, which weighs less than 250 grams and can be flown without a drone license. The camera’s resolution reaches up to 48 megapixels and HDR videos can be filmed at 4K and up to 60 frames per second. The manufacturer claims to have improved obstacle detection. The flight time on one battery charge is 34 minutes. The video transmission has also been modernized; it now works over distances of up to 20 kilometers. The smallest equipment variant, the Mini 4 Pro including remote control, is available for 800 euros. For 1000 euros there is a better remote control that does not require a connected smartphone. (misp.)