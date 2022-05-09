Piazza Affari on parity but the spread worries

The spread Btp–Bund opens higher a 204 points. The yield of the title from Italian ten-year status stands at 3.15%. The differential with German counterparts has grown over 70 basis points compared to the beginning of the year. The moves by the Fedwhich implemented rate hikes to stem inflation, pushed it up spread. And the possible squeeze of the ECBever closer to a similar measure, only increases the pressure on btp. Timid opening for Piazza Affari, that starts the week around parity. A dynamic expectation after the bag of Tokyo had closed today’s session with a sharp drop. At the end of trading, the index Nikkei 225 marks, in fact, a drop of 2.53% to 26,319.34 points.

China: exports + 10.3% in the first 4 months, imports + 5%

In the first 4 months Chinese exports of the year is grew 10.3% yoy to 6.97 trillion yuan while the import has registered a increase of the 5% to 5.61 trillion yuanwith a surplus commercial from 1.36 trillion yuan. This is what emerges from the data released today by the Administration general of Customs. In April, the volume of foreign trade rose by 0.1%, with exports growing by 1.9% compared to last year while imports mark a decrease of 2%.

