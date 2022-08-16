The price of gas is flying and the worst is yet to come

The race of the gas in Europe in the wake of escalating concerns about energy supply. At the Dutch Ttf, the reference hub for natural gas in the Old Continent, gas contracts rise by 10.54% at 243 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), close to the highs of the last six months. Before today the price of gas it was highest in just two sessions in early March, when economic sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine rocked the market. The first and most obvious reason is that hot summer lowers the water levels in rivers. This is why it is uneconomical the transit of barges transporting fuels, with utilities therefore having to use more gas for energy production at a time when supply is reduced from Russia.

Russian gas flows to Europe through some important pipeline routes have remained stable, albeit decidedly low compared to last year. The flows through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany amounted to 14.604.119 kilowatt hours (kWh / h) at 8:00 am, in line with the levels of yesterday 15 August. Moscow has cut the flows on the pipeline to only the 20% of capacity on July 27, citing maintenance work. Applications for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 36.5 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, slightly more than the day before, according to data from the Ukrainian system operator.

Gazprom said it will ship 42.2 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine via the Sudzha entry pointdown from 42.9 million cubic meters yesterday. In addition, eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany have increased, according to data from operator Gascade. Finally, the gas flows out to the measuring point of Mallnow at the German border were 4,153,766 kWh / h, compared to approximately 2,520,000 kWh / h on Monday.

Gazprom’s (concerned) alarm

Gazprom does not rule out that gas prices in Europe in the winter may rise above $ 4,000 for 1,000 cubic meters. This was stated by the Russian oil group in a note quoted by the Interfax news agency. Furthermore, Gazprom reported that in 7 and a half months supplies to the Russian market decreased by 2%. Gazprom notes in the note that gas prices have already exceeded $ 2,500 per thousand cubic meters in spot trade in Europe and adds: “According to conservative estimates, prices are likely to exceed $ 4,000 per thousand cubic meters this winter if the trend continues.” Gazprom also notes that reserves in European underground gas storage facilities have been replenished with 48.6 billion cubic meters as of August 14th, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe. Companies will have to pump others 23.8 billion cubic meters to reach the filling level of the start of the 2019-2020 offtake season.

Subscribe to the newsletter

