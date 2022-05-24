After Spider-Man and Superman, the Marvel superhero also makes use of what was achieved by The Matrix Awakens.

For a few weeks we have been bringing you different demos on Unreal Engine 5 that help us get an idea of ​​what the games of the near future could look like. First it was Superman who flew over the city created for The Matrix Awakensbut we also saw Spider-Man strolling through the city.

However, the community knows that there are other superheroes that people love, and that is why a new demo has been carried out in the Epic Games graphics engine that helps us imagine the perfect iron man game that many players miss. You can see a video at the top of the news.

The demo makes use of the city from The Matrix AwakensIn this way, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can enjoy controlling Iron Man through a city of photorealistic look, making use of its thrusters, albeit minimally interacting with the environment. The demo, created by Aaron Wayne Morse, can be downloaded for freealthough the download quota is often exceeded and we have to wait for updates.

Of Unreal Engine 5 we have had other really impressive demos at a graphic level that make us salivate for the potential of the graphics engine of Epic Games. Despite this, the only thing officially published at the playable level that has left us speechless is the experience of The Matrix Awakens, with a huge open world to explore also on new generation consoles.

More about: Iron Man, The Matrix Awakens, Demo, Unreal Engine 5, Free, Epic Games and Marvel.