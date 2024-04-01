Fly me away: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

This evening, Monday 1 April 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, Volami via (Envole-moi), a 2021 film directed by Christophe Barratier, will be broadcast. It is the remake of the 2017 German film You Can Count on Me. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

While father Thomas's thirty-year-old son lives in his hospital doctor father's villa, wastes his money and thinks he is a playboy, fifteen-year-old Marcus has lived with a heart malformation since birth and no one knows if he will live to be 16. After yet another mess made by his son, the father forces him to take care of Marcus. The boy's world is made up of clinics and operating rooms, Thomas' world is all beautiful girls, clubs and parties. At first Thomas is decidedly reluctant, but he ends up simplifying his task by helping David to live, before it's too late, simple and fundamental experiences, as he has long wanted to do.

Fly Me Away: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Fly Me Away, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Victor Belmondo: Thomas Reinhard

Gérard Lanvin: Dr. Henri Reinhard

Yoann Eloundou: Marcus

Ornella Fleury: Julie

Marie-Sohna Conde: Maïssa

Lili Aupetit: Léa

Daphné de Quatrebarbes: Sandrine

François Bureloup: Mr. Rouvier

Gwendalina Doycheva: Manon

Jean-Louis Barcelona: Jean-Louis

Andranic Manet: Charles

Delphine Cottu: Astrid

Laurence Joseph: Clarisse

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Fly Me Away live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 1 April 2024 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.