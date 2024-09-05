After six arduous months of searching, Fatima Haylet, 24 years old, was found dead in a place in the community of Tetelpa, municipality of Zacatepec, near Cerro de la Tortuga, Morelos.

Through social media, family and friends said their last goodbyes to the young woman who was found dead after being reported missing in March.

“Fly high princess, you are free now to enjoy eternal life!“You will be loved and remembered infinitely by your mom and sisters!!” wrote a relative on social media.

FATIMA REMAINS FOUND

It was on September 2 when the Buscadoras group from the south of the State of Morelos confirmed the discovery of Fátima’s remains, after six months of searching for her whereabouts.

The remains of the young woman were found lifeless in a place in the community of Tetelpa, municipality of Zacatepec, near Cerro de la Tortuga, Morelos.

Although Fatima returned home, perhaps not as her parents and siblings would have wanted, the family is grateful in a way to have a place to remember her.