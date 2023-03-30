Dominican Republic it’s a tourist destination popular in the Caribbean that offers a wide variety of activities and places to visit, if you are interested in knowing it, this opportunity is for you.

Arajet airline is offering flights from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and from Cancun to the Dominican Republicfor only 5 dollars.

Take advantage because this promotion of The Vuelatón of low prices it’s just Limited Timewith a cost of 5 dollars, plus taxes and transport charges.

This promotion is valid buying your flights from the March 26 to 31, to fly from the April 11 to October 28, 2023, buying through the Arajet website.

There are two routes that the airline offers, the trip from Cancun to Santo Domingo and the one from Mexico City (AIFA) to the Dominican Republic.

This offer will be available on sales channels and will be limited, so we recommend you stay tuned to take advantage of the opportunity.

The Promotional Fare will be available for a limited number of 5% of the seats on each flight offered by Arajet during the promotional period.

It is important to mention that the promotion is subject to certain conditions, such as that the Promotional Fare applies to the simplest fare package offered by Arajet, the Smart Package, and that any change to the flight reservation will be subject to the modification rules and cancellation of Arajet.

What to do in the Dominican Republic?

The Dominican Republic offers a wide variety of activities and tourist places, like their beautiful beaches, the Zona Colonial of Santo Domingo, national parks with hiking and bird watching, mountains with panoramic views.

As well as water sports such as windsurfing and surfing, gastronomy with Spanish, African and Taino influences.

In addition to festivals such as the La Vega Carnival and the Merengue and Bachata Festival, which offer an opportunity to experience Dominican culture and enjoy music and food.