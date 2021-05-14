Dubai (Union)

The Happiness Card Committee of the Dubai Police General Command has renewed its contract with the airline “Fly Dubai” with the aim of continuing to provide distinguished offers and services to card holders and their families, thus starting a fourth year of partnership and cooperation between the two parties, as the company offers card holders discounts on travel tickets, of 25 percent. %, In addition to a number of other distinct services.

Mona Al-Ameri, Chairman of the Happiness Card Committee, thanked the management of the “flydubai” company for their commitment to providing special discounts for the holders of the happiness card, stressing that the continuation of cooperation with flydubai comes as a result of the good reputation that the company enjoys with card holders.

She added: “During the past three years since the signing of the agreement with flydubai, we have seen great satisfaction with the offers offered by the company to card holders, and we received a lot of communications praising these offers, which motivated us more to continue cooperating with the company, and we are confident that This year, it will be more distinguished in obtaining offers and discounts that meet the aspirations of ESAAD card holders and their families.

Al-Amiri indicated that taking advantage of the offers of «flydubai» requires card holders to visit the company’s offices located in the various emirates of the country, with the need to present the “Esaad” card to obtain the offer.