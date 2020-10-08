Last night (Kyiv time) in Salt Lake City (Utah), a debate took place between US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

As a counter-pandemic measure, the politicians were placed at a distance of 3.6 meters from each other. In addition, at the request of the Democratic vice presidential candidate, plexiglass shields were also installed on the stage. Voice of America.

The main topic of controversy among politicians was the pandemic and the fight against it. So, Harris (before the Senate she was the attorney general of California) accused opponents of the greatest failure in the history of the country and blamed them for the deaths of 210 thousand Americans. Pence, in turn, assured that President Trump always put the health of Americans first and called Harris soulless – they say, she does not take into account the suffering endured by many US residents.

Nevertheless, it was not the fiery speeches of the candidates that attracted the attention of the audience, but … the fly that landed on Pence’s head during one of his remarks about systemic racism and police reform. The insect did not budge even after it fell silent, the American news resource notes. TMZ…

In addition, Michael Pence struck the Americans with a painful appearance – he clearly had an inflamed left eye. Social networks have already attributed conjunctivitis to him.

Full video of the debate with translation:

