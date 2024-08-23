New York (AFP)

The draw for the US Open, the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments, has placed world number one Jannik Sinner, along with Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Russian Daniil Medvedev in the top half of the tournament’s schedule, which begins on Monday.

Sinner will start his journey by facing American Mackenzie Donald.

The defending champion, Serbian Novak Djokovic, ranked second and winner of the Paris Olympic gold medal, was drawn in the second half alongside German Alexander Zverev.

Sinner and Alcaraz are likely to face off in the semi-finals, having previously met in the quarter-finals of the 2022 edition, where they played an exciting and entertaining epic that lasted more than five hours and ended late at night with a victory for the Spaniard, who went on to claim his first title in the tournament.

Before a potential rematch with Alcaraz, Sinner faces the possibility of meeting 2021 champion and 2023 runner-up Medvedev.

In the women’s tournament, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, ranked second in the world, and last year’s title holder, American Coco Gauff, were drawn in the same half of the table.

While the toughest possible competition that world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland may face in the semi-finals will be fourth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

