He Fluminense from Brazil has a complicated task for 2024: he must defend the title of the Libertadores Cup and fight for the title Brazilian in his country's football.

The Rio de Janeiro team is looking for reinforcements to complete the coach's squad Fernando Diniz. A few weeks ago it was known that the club hired the experienced Brazilian Renato Augusto, now they want a star Colombian Professional Soccer.

The next position that the Rio team wants to reinforce is that of the winger, on the one hand it has the Colombians Jhon Arias and Yony González and on the other there are several options such as Keno and John Kennedy.

According to information from the Brazilian press, Fluminense qI want to sign the winger Luiz Henrique, of the Real Betis Balompié of Spanish football, a quite complicated track due to its high salary and the fact that it is in one of the best leagues in Europe. In addition, there is talk that it is on the agenda of Los Angeles Glaxy of the MLS.



For this reason, the 'Flu' He already has 'plan B' in the event of not getting the Brazilian attacker and would look to Colombia to repeat the case of John Arias, who arrived with a low profile and is one of the club's greatest references.

The Brazilian journalist, Felipe Barros, revealed this Wednesday that the Rio club would be interested in signing the Colombian Edwuin Cetré, who has had a great year with Independent Medellin in the Colombian League.

“Luiz Henrique will no longer go to Fluminense. With this money that we discovered that the club has, I would bet on Edwuin Cetré, from Medellin. 21 goals (many from penalties) and seven assists this year. Ambidextrous player, with a lot of speed and good at set pieces,” explained the journalist on his X account (formerly Twitter).

And he added: “One of the best (perhaps the best) athlete in Colombian soccer in 2023. The information that arrived in December was that in a 100% sale of his pass it would hardly exceed 2 million dollars. He is 26 years old.”

Independiente Medellín wins 1-0 against Junior de Barranquilla and ties the final series of the BetPlay League, today December 13 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

To complete your arrival atl Fluminense, Edwiun Cetré He would live his first experience in Brazil and his second international experience after his time in the Santos Laguna of Mexico.

With the jacket of the 'powerful of the mountains', the 26-year-old from Cali played 65 games between Libertadores Cup, League and Colombia Cup, He scored 21 goals and gave 11 assists in the 3,926 minutes he played.

