Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/03/2024 – 0:19

With two goals from Colombian Jhon Arias, Fluminense won 2-0 over LDU (Ecuador) to win the Recopa Sul-Americana title, on Thursday night (29) at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro . The unprecedented achievement of Tricolor das Laranjeiras was broadcast live by National Radio.

The achievement was guaranteed because Fluminense managed to reverse the advantage achieved by LDU in the first leg, a 1-0 victory at 2,850 meters above sea level in the city of Quito. With this Thursday's title, Tricolor exorcised a ghost from the past, the Ecuadorian team, to which they lost the finals of the 2008 Libertadores and the 2009 Copa Sudamericana.

Dramatic decision

Fluminense did not find it easy against LDU, who closed behind in the first stage with the clear objective of not offering space for the tricolor attack and trying to create something in quick counterattacks. And the Ecuadorians' bet proved to be correct, as Fernando Diniz's team managed just three shots on target until the break.

Unable to break through the opponent's defense, the Tricolor commander started to make changes in the second half. He first promoted the entry of center forward John Kennedy and, minutes later, he placed full-back Marcelo, midfielder Renato Augusto and attacking midfielder Douglas Costa on the field.

The changes had an effect and Fluminense managed to create more clear opportunities to score. Until, in the 30th minute, Samuel Xavier lifted the ball into the area, where Jhon Arias headed the ball past goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez.

However, three minutes later the Laranjeiras team suffered a heavy blow: John Kennedy was sent off with a straight red card after stepping on Zambrano, who was down. With one down, Tricolor increased its offensive momentum even further and left LDU lost in the match once and for all.

Fluminense's pressure increased and, in the 41st minute, Douglas Costa found Renato Augusto inside the area. Valverde then brought down the Flu midfielder and the referee awarded a penalty. Jhon Arias then took the penalty and did not fail to guarantee the unprecedented Tricolor das Laranjeiras title.

Now Fluminense turns its attention to the Guanabara Cup of the Campeonato Carioca, in which it will face Botafogo at the Maracanã stadium starting at 4pm (Brasília time) next Sunday (3).