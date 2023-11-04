With goals from German Cano and John Kennedy, Fluminense became champion of the 2023 Copa Libertadores, for the first time in its history. The final played at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro had to go into overtime, in which all the emotions typical of a continental final between a Brazilian team and an Argentine team were experienced.

The final of the Copa Libertadores has always had and will always have a special magic. It is the most important club tournament at the South American level, in which, in addition to millionaire financial prizes, the label of being the best in one of the areas of the planet with the highest technical and football quality is disputed.

The atmosphere could not have been better for the 2023 edition that was played in the legendary Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with two rivals who invited everyone to prepare everything to see a confrontation very much in the style of South America: Fluminense from Brazil and Boca Juniors from Argentina. The beaches of Rio were flooded with blue and yellow colors, thanks to the ‘Xeneize’ fans, who traveled from different cities in Argentina, dreaming of achieving a ‘maracanazo’.

Meanwhile, ‘Flu’ fans longed for their first Copa Libertadores thanks to the tournament’s top scorer, German Ezequiel Cano, who arrived with 12 goals scored in the continental season. The great rivalry between Brazilians and Argentines was once again felt at its highest level from the preview and off the field, where fans of both squads caused public order problems in the city of Rio.

With almost 80,000 spectators, the match began and until the first 36 minutes there were no major dangerous actions. Fluminense took possession of the ball and Boca seemed not to be bothered by this situation. It was a final of heavyweights at an individual level, while the Argentine team had Edison Cavani and Luis Advíncula, both with experience in the Uruguay and Peru national teams, respectively, the Brazilian team had Marcelo, the multi-champion winger with Real Madrid , Felipe Melo and John Arias.

With 9 minutes left to complete the first regulation half, the Colombian John Arias appeared on the wing, in an extraordinary enabling play and filtered a pass to the center of the area, where Cano was, who shot towards the right post of the goal to beat Sergio ‘Chiquito’ Romero.

With that goal, German Cano scored his thirteenth goal in the 2023 Copa Libertadores and entered the historical record of the 5 players who have managed to score thirteen times in this club tournament. Furthermore, since 2000 no forward has scored this number of goals.

The first half ended with a goal to zero in favor of Fluminense and with a Boca Juniors that did not seem to be on the field, but that also had the precedent of managing to equalize the games in isolated plays and achieving victory through penalties.

For the second half, the pace of play seemed similar to what the first 45 minutes had been like. The Brazilians controlled the game, while Boca tried through variations to seek equality on the scoreboard. The clock showed 72 minutes of play, when the Peruvian Advíncula had the idea of ​​transporting the ball from the right wing to the edge of the area and with a left foot shot he silenced the 40,000 ‘Flu’ spectators. The ‘Xeneizes’ tied at one goal and sent the game to overtime.

In the extra 30 minutes the emotions and the final goal for Fluminense’s victory would come. In a wonderful header from Keno, Fluminense’s number 11, John Kennedy finished without dropping the ball in the 99th minute. Euphoria and joy invaded the stands of the Maracaná while Kennedy, scorer of the goal, was sent off for celebrating. with the fans.

In a controversial play in the addition of the first half of extra time, the Colombian and Boca Juniors midfielder, Frank Fabra, was sent off for having hit the rival captain, Nino, in the face. In this way, both squads were left with ten players to face the last 15 minutes of the game.

With more desire than football, Boca tried to reach the rival goal and worry goalkeeper Fabio’s goal, but the resources and time were not enough. The central referee, Wilmar Roldán, added two minutes that did not mean much for the Argentines. In the end, Fluminense celebrated the consecration of its first Copa Libertadores.