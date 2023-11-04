The South American soccer map is double-sided. If at the national team level it is the time of Argentina, current champion of America and the World Cup, at the club level the Brazilian predominance is increasing. Fluminense beat Boca Juniors 2-1 in a dramatic final decided in overtime at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro and became champion of the Copa Libertadores for the first time in history, a result that confirms a Brazilian hegemony that began in 2019 .

Although he could not complete the match, after being injured at the end of the second half, the Brazilian full-back Marcelo – 25 times champion with Real Madrid – once again added a new title to his career, this time at 35 years old and in the most high of America.

Another old boss of Brazilian football, Felipe Melo, also stood out for Fluminense, although the heroes of the final were the Argentine Germán Cano and John Kennedy, authors of the two goals, both with beautiful resolution. Colombian Jhon Arias also played a good game for the winner, while Peruvian Luis Advíncula temporarily tied for Boca and Colombian Frank Fabra was sent off.

Fluminense is the 26th club to join the list of Copa Libertadores champions, the tenth in Brazil. The Argentines, however, continue to lead the table of countries of teams that won the most Cups, although now 25 against 23. The last joy outside the Brazilians was the title that River, from Argentina, won in 2018, also against Boca. Since then, Flamengo –twice-, Palmeiras –another two- and now Fluminense have lifted the Cup.

It is the first time that teams from the same country have won five titles in a row. Until now, the compatriot clubs had accumulated four consecutive Cups, but without reaching the fifth victory in a row. Between 1967, Racing and Estudiantes – in triplicate – had dressed the Cup in light blue and white, as had Independiente with its four-time championship from 1972 to 1976. Already this century, the Brazilians won the titles of 2010 (Inter), 2011 (Santos ), 2012 (Corinthians) and 2013 (Atlético Mineiro).

While Fluminense took revenge for what until now had been its only final, the defeat against Liga de Quito in 2008, Boca remains with six titles, one behind the top club winner, Independiente, with seven – although its last joy was a long time ago, in 1984-. The xeneizes add three consecutive frustrations in the decisive match, against Corinthians in 2012, River in 2018 and this Saturday.

Club World Cup

Fluminense will now be the South American representative in the Club World Cup, which will be played from December 12 to 22 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Among other teams, Manchester City will also participate, as current champion of the Champions League; the León of Mexico, as winner of the Concacaf Champions League; and Al-Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia, as champion of the local league.

In the middle of a Maracaná fantastically divided between Argentine and Brazilian fans, each team bet on their usual weapons: Fluminense, as a virtual home team, with the ball and Boca, as a virtual visitor, waiting, crouching, with less possession of the ball but with the best situations led by the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, although in truth approximations, not without much danger for Fábio’s goal.

In that stillness, the development seemed to favor the Argentines – technically neutral – when the first break came at 36 minutes, the goal of Cano, an Argentine almost unknown in his country who arrived in Brazil two years ago after a great time in the Colombian football and became the unexpected figure of Fluminense.

Not only that: with 13 goals, Cano was also confirmed today as the top scorer of the 2023 edition of the Cup. Since the beginning of the century, in 2000, when the Brazilian Luizao scored 15 goals for Corinthians, no player has produced such a scoring streak in the same year. Beyond Cano’s great definition, the Argentine striker’s success was how he outwitted Advíncula and found a space in the area: you win football with the ball and creating spaces.

Boca, an old fox of South American football, then had to go out and do what it least preferred in the initial plans, look for a tie. With the roles reversed, Fluminense dedicated itself to waiting for its rival and was uncomfortable: although the Argentines did not arrive, they did not give up either, especially after a great job by Ezequiel Fernández in the middle of the field.

Thus it was that a shot from outside the Advíncula area marked the 1-1 score at 27 minutes of the second half. The usual psychological strength of the Argentine teams was also present at the Maracaná, although in extra time the unevenness came from a great goal by Kennedy at 9 minutes of the first extra time: talent over mentality. In the midst of the delirium, the scorer himself was sent off for celebrating in the Maracaná stands, but the numerical difference did not last long for Boca: at the end of that stage, Fabra also received a red card.

Boca finished the second phase as a strange runner-up: it did not win a game. The Argentine team had reached the final after having lost only one game in the entire competition – against Deportivo Pereira, in the first phase – but at the same time with a very curious record: no wins in direct duels.

After four wins in the first round, from the direct elimination duels they played six games and did not achieve any victory during the 90 minutes. They survived the round of 16 (against Nacional of Uruguay, 0-0 and 2-2), the quarterfinals (against Racing de Avellaneda, 0-0 and 0-0) and the semifinals (against Palmeiras of Brazil, 0 -0 and 1-1) thanks to their formidable effectiveness in penalty shootouts.

Such rarity reminded us of the campaigns of two other atypical finalists, one champion and the other runner-up. In 1988, PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands won the European Cup (now the Champions League) without having won any of its last five games, but surviving thanks to favorable draws due to the away goal rule and penalties in the final against Benfica . In 2011, Paraguay reached the final of the Copa América after five consecutive draws, without a win, and lost in the final against Uruguay.

The final will also be remembered for the previous days, when tens of thousands of Argentine fans invaded Rio de Janeiro and were attacked by Fluminense supporters. The situation led Conmebol to an emergency meeting to ask the leaders of both clubs to intercede with their ultras to stop the acts of violence. Such a mobilization of Argentine fans was not enough to prevent the title of Fluminense, the new champion of America in their home, the Maracaná.

