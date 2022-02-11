Fluminense showed strength and won the classic with Botafogo by 2 to 1, in a comeback, this Thursday (10) at the Nílton Santos stadium, for the 5th round of the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship.

VEEEEEEEENCE THE FLUMINENSE! With goals from Willian Bigode and Luccas Claro, the #TimeDeGuerreiros wins the classic against Botafogo by 2 to 1, turning around, for the fifth round of the @Cariocao! NEEEEESE! pic.twitter.com/MrHNOtIk8n — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) February 11, 2022

With the second consecutive victory in classics (after the 1-0 triumph over Flamengo last Sunday) Tricolor took the second place in the competition with 12 points, one less than the leader Vasco. Alvinegro was in 3rd position with 10 points.

The game started off very close, with opportunities from side to side. However, in the 21st minute of the first half, Botafogo managed to open the scoring with defender Kanu, who overcame Tricolor’s defense to score with a header after a corner kick from lateral Daniel Borges.

At halftime, coach Abel Braga made two changes that changed the panorama of the match, the additions of Argentine striker Germán Cano and Colombian midfielder Jhon Arias in the vacancies of top scorer Fred and full-back Samuel Xavier.

When the ball rolled in the second half, what was seen was an overwhelming Fluminense, who started to pile up opportunities in front of an opponent who faced difficulties to defend himself. With this new scenario, Tricolor reached the tie in the 8th minute, when Willian Bigode took advantage of the leftovers in the area after hitting and hitting to score.

And the turning point came ten minutes later, when Yago took a corner and found defender Luccas Claro, who had just entered, who headed in to beat Gatito Fernández.

Sunday Classic: ✅

Thursday Classic: ✅ : Lucas Merçon/FFC pic.twitter.com/56pUFZZNIv — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) February 11, 2022

Fluminense tries to add its fifth consecutive victory in the competition on Sunday (13), against Portuguesa. On the same day, Botafogo disputes classic with Vasco.

