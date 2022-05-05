Thursday, May 5, 2022
Fluminense vs. Junior, South American Cup, live

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in Sports
Junior

ALbornoz celebrates his goals.

ALbornoz celebrates his goals.

Match for Group H of the competition.

The Brazilian Fluminense, which will have Fernando Diniz as its new coach on the bench, will seek this Wednesday in the imposing Maracana to stop the Colombian Atlético Júnior, leader of Group H of the South American Soccer Cup.

The “Tricolor Carioca”, which tied last week at home, 0-0, against the Argentine Unión de Santa Fe, in a result that precipitated the resignation of experienced coach Abel Braga, he is third with four points, three behind the Colombians.

The team from Barranquilla, led by the Argentine Juan Cruz Real, beat the local Bolivian Oriente Petrolero, 1-3, in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, who appears as the last of the group without points.

Follow the match here.

