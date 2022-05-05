Fluminense vs. Junior, South American Cup, live

The Brazilian Fluminense, which will have Fernando Diniz as its new coach on the bench, will seek this Wednesday in the imposing Maracana to stop the Colombian Atlético Júnior, leader of Group H of the South American Soccer Cup.

The “Tricolor Carioca”, which tied last week at home, 0-0, against the Argentine Unión de Santa Fe, in a result that precipitated the resignation of experienced coach Abel Braga, he is third with four points, three behind the Colombians.

The team from Barranquilla, led by the Argentine Juan Cruz Real, beat the local Bolivian Oriente Petrolero, 1-3, in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, who appears as the last of the group without points.

