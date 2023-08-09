With goals from Samuel Xavier and John Kennedy in the epilogue of the match, Fluminense, by Fernando Diniz, beat Argentinos Juniors 2-0 this Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup 2023.

(You may be interested: Isabella Echeverri, one of Colombia’s ‘vetoed’, cries after qualifying)

The defender (86) hung a forehand in the corner and the attacker (90+7), the great figure, defeated the goalkeeper in a counterattack Miguel Acosta in it maracana stadium.

The Brazilians, who got a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week in Buenos Aires, suffered until the end to break the defensive system proposed by the Argentine coach Gabriel Milito.

The ‘Flu’ will clash in the quarterfinals with the winner of the series between Olympia and Flamengowho meet this Thursday in Asunción.

(Be sure to read: ‘Colombia seems inconsequential, but it is not’: this is how the English press defines it)

The defending champion of the Libertadores has the advantage having won 1-0 in Rio. If they pass, in the next round the Rio de Janeiro derby will take place, the famous ‘Fla-Flu’.

“It’s a giant classic that everyone wants to see, but the most important thing is that we qualify,” said Samuel Xavier after the match.

The Maracaná breathed a sigh of relief once the Venezuelan referee Alexis Herrera decreed the end. Diniz’s ‘Flu’, who combines the tricolor technical direction with that of the Brazilian teamhe once again had problems penetrating solid defensive blocks, one of the weapons used by his rivals to complicate him along with fiercely pressing his way out.

When that happens, when the opponent locks himself in his field, the cariocas take possession of the ball (67% possession), but it is difficult for them to generate scoring opportunities. And that was exactly what Milito bet on: giving up fighting for the ball, breaking the circuits that connect dangerous men like Germán Cano, Ganso, Keno and Jhon Arias, and counterattacking with various players when they recovered the ball.



Although he did not risk the goal of the experienced Fábio either, El Bicho, decimated by injuries to captain Miguel Torrén, defender Luciano Sánchez (severely injured by Marcelo in the first leg) and striker Gabriel Ávalos, guarded goalkeeper Miguel well in the first half Acosta.

The 21-year-old youth debuted as a professional in a complicated framework, after the starter, Alexis Arias, was sent off in the first leg and the substitute, Federico Lanzillotta, was injured during the warm-up. His reflexes were barely put to the test in the 53rd minute, when he neatly controlled Keno’s poisonous cross into the heart of the six-yard box.

(Also read: Are you leaving? Daniel Cataño responded about alleged offers from abroad)

He seemed to be having a quiet night otherwise, until Diniz moved his bench and replaced Keno by John Kennedy (72), whose mobility and speed removed Milito’s tactical approach.

Author of the goal of the 2-1 victory against Palmeiras at the weekend for the Brasileirao, the 21-year-old attacker came on connected. Despite the fact that he collided with the Argentine defense at first, he gradually managed to gain ground. After an unsuccessful shot near the white point of the penalty, he gave up the ball so that Samuel Xavier, author of the equalizer in Argentina, broke the goal with a right foot that beat the hands of the novice goalkeeper.

With the fall of the fence, Argentinos changed the script and sought parity against the clock and in the midst of brawls with their opponents, which caused the expulsion of DT Milito (89) and the winger santiago montiel (90+9).

In his attempt, he neglected his back and John Kennedy took advantage of his speed to command a counterattack that ended with the ball inside Acosta’s goal and the ticket to the quarterfinals.

AFP