With a good performance in front of its passionate crowd, which filled the Maracanã stadium, Fluminense defeated Olimpia (Paraguay) by 2-0, on Thursday night (24), in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Liberators. In this way, Tricolor will face the Paraguayans again, next week at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asunción, with a good advantage, managing to reach the semifinals of the continental competition even if they suffer a setback by a goal difference.

It remains for Olimpia to win with an advantage of three or more goals apart to guarantee a place in the 90 minutes, or at least with an advantage of two to take the dispute to the maximum penalties.

Facing an opponent who entered the field with the clear objective of trying to leave with a draw away from home, Fluminense showed patience and maturity to create many opportunities until they broke Olímpia’s line of five defenders.

In a first half in which they had 77% possession of the ball, Tricolor created many opportunities, especially with the Argentinean Germán Cano, who came close to scoring in the 14th and 33rd minutes.

But the goal only came in the 42nd minute, and from the feet of a player who is more dedicated to defense, defensive midfielder André. After a good play by Diogo Barbosa, the winger played for Keno, who found Cano. The Argentine then anchored for Flu’s number 7, who hit from outside the area and had a detour to overcome goalkeeper Espínola.

After the break, coach Fernando Diniz put his team forward, replacing defender Felipe Melo with Martinelli. And the bet proved to be right after 13 minutes, when Cano received a high pass from Martinelli and hit a first-time volley to score a beautiful goal, which took him to the lead of the artillery of the current edition of Libertadores.

From then on, Olimpia left a little more for the game and created some opportunities, but Tricolor managed to hold on to come out with the victory.