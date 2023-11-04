In an exciting final that was decided in overtime at the historic Maracaná Stadium, Fluminese managed to win the “Eternal Glory”, and its first Copa Libertadores, by defeating Boca 2-1 with goals from Germán Cano and John Kennedy while that Luis Advíncula had equalized the actions for the Argentine team. This achievement will allow the Rio de Janeiro team to play the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia from December 12 to 22.
It was a highly contested match in which Fernando Diniz’s team dominated and proposed the actions mainly throughout the first half where, thanks to his play, the goal came from scorer Cano, who reached 13 goals in this edition and established himself as the competition’s top scorer. While in the second half, Jorge Almirón’s team came out on the field with more impetus to turn things around and did so with a very good left foot shot by the Peruvian winger, very similar to the goal he scored against Deportivo Pereira in the group stage. The rest of the match did not have many dangerous actions and all the actions ended up taking the match to extra time.
In these extra minutes, Fluminense took advantage of the push of their people and with a play with little elaboration ended up defining history in their favor thanks to the foot of Kennedy who sent an unstoppable shot into one of the corners of Sergio Romero who could not do anything . Due to his celebration, the forward ended up being sent off but then Frank Fabra saw the red card for an attack on a player from the Brazilian team.
This title allows Fluminense to fully enter the soccer elite of their country since it was the first time they managed to win it and with the special thing of having done so in their stadium.
