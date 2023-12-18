The first semi-final of the 2023 Club World Cup took place this Monday, December 18. Fluminense, current champion of the Copa Libertadores, beat Al-Ahly, CAF champion, by a score of 2-0 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.
The match between both squads was more even than it seemed on paper. Al-Ahly generated several opportunities, but the Brazilian club came out with better aim.
The Brazilian team beat the Egyptian team with goals from Jhon Arias, via penalty, in the 71st minute and John Kennedy in the 90th minute. Fluminense had 66% of the ball possession, generated five shots on goal and had 89% precision in his passes.
The team in which players like Marcelo, Felipe Melo, Paulo Henrique Ganso and Germán Cano play, awaits a rival: Manchester City or Urawa Red Diamonds.
The second semi-final of the Club World Cup will take place this Tuesday, December 19; The Citizens, current champions of the Champions League and Premier League, are more than favorites to win and get a ticket to the final.
The grand final of the international tournament is scheduled to be played on Friday, December 22 at the King Abdullah Sports City.
#Fluminense #eliminates #AlAhly #advances #grand #final #Club #World #Cup
Leave a Reply