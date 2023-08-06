admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/05/2023 – 23:13 Share

With goals from Jhon Arias and John Kennedy, Fluminense defeated Palmeiras by 2-1, on Saturday night (5), to take the 3rd position of the Brazilian Championship. The game valid for the 18th round of the competition was broadcast by National Radio.

VEEEEEEENCEEEEEEEEEEEEE O FLUUUUMINEEEENSEEEEEEEEE! ARIAS AND JOHN KENNEDY MARCAM AND THE #TIMEDEGUERREIROS DEFEAT PALMEIRAS AT MARACA! VITÓOOORIA, FLUMINENSE! pic.twitter.com/pEIbn21jxN — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) August 6, 2023

After this result, Tricolor reached the same 31 points as vice-leader Flamengo, who has a better goal difference. Botafogo is in the lead, with 43 points and facing Cruzeiro next Sunday (6). Verdão, on the other hand, fell to 4th position, with 31 points.

The team led by coach Fernando Diniz began building their victory in the 14th minute of the first half, with a goal from a penalty kick by Colombian Arias. In the final stage, at 13 minutes, John Kennedy took advantage of the ball that was left in the area after a good collective plot by Fluminense to expand.

In the second-half stoppage time, defender Gustavo Gómez scored a header after crossing striker Artur to discount and give final numbers to the scoreboard.

Triumph of the Emerald

Another winner in the round was Goiás, who, at the Serrinha stadium, beat Fortaleza by 1-0, thanks to an own goal by Tobias Figueiredo, to take 15th place in the standings with 19 points. Leão, on the other hand, remained with 23 points, falling to 12th place.

EMERALDINA VICTORY AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AT HOME, WE BEAT FORTALEZA 1-0! pic.twitter.com/0vGTzCJKdC — Goiás Esporte Clube (@goiasoficial) August 5, 2023

Equality in Vila Belmiro

Playing at Vila Belmiro, Santos managed to draw 1-1 with Athletico-PR. Hurricane, who entered the field with an alternative formation to save pieces for next week’s decisive game against Bolívar (Bolivia) for the Copa Libertadores, opened the scoring in the 29th minute of the first half with striker Pablo. However, Peixe managed to find equality already in the additions of the final stage with a goal from a penalty kick by Marcos Leonardo.

After the match, Santos reached 18 points, falling to 16th place. Athletico-PR, on the other hand, reached 28, rising to 6th position.

No winners in Beira-Rio

Another confrontation that ended in equality was between Internacional and Corinthians. The match played at the Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alege, ended with the score of 2 to 2. Timão scored with Renato Augusto and Fábio Santos, while Colorado drew with Bruno Henrique and Luiz Adriano.

#INTxCOR | 2-2 | 2Q | 56′ – Game ended at Giant! With goals from Bruno Henrique and Luiz Adriano, Inter tied 2-2 with Corinthians in the game before the decision with River! #JuntosSomosInter https://t.co/nuW2tV5j5C pic.twitter.com/ijKCCDi3d5 — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) August 5, 2023

Even with the tie, Internacional rose to 10th place with 24 points, while Corinthians remained in 14th place, now with 20 points.