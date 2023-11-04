Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/11/2023 – 20:53

Fluminense is champion of the Copa Libertadores da América for the first time. After an electrifying game at Maracanã this Saturday (4), the Rio team, led by coach Fernando Diniz, defeated Argentine Boca Juniores 2-1. The goal for the continental title came in the first half of extra time, from the feet of John Kennedy. In regulation time, the game ended 1-1, with Argentine striker Germán Cano opening the scoring for Flu and right-back Advíncula equalizing in the second half.

It has been 15 years of waiting since Tricolor last played in a Libertadores final – in 2008 the Rio de Janeiro natives lost on penalties to the Ecuadorians from LDU. The story today at Maracanã was different: in addition to the title that guarantees a total prize pool of almost R$95 million, Fluminense secured a place in next year’s Libertadores, presence in this year’s Club World Cup and also a place in the FIFA Club Super World Cup. in 2025. With the cup won today, Brazil has five consecutive titles in the Libertadores. In previous editions, the trophies went to Flamengo (2019 and 2022) and Palmeiras (2020 and 2021).

Fluminense exchanged more passes and had more ball possession in the first half, despite the Argentine team’s well-positioned defense. There were a total of five shots from Tricolor, the first of which in the 15th minute, from a free kick by Marcelo, straight to Cano’s header at the goal, but goalkeeper Romero saved it calmly. Two minutes later, Argentine Merentiel gave the Tricolor fans a scare: he took the ball from midfield and sent a bomb from the edge of the area, which an attentive Fábio masterfully saved. In the 26th minute, Cano tries to open the score with a bicycle kick, but fails. Ten minutes later, he opened the scoring at Maracanã, after scoring with Arias. The top scorer celebrated his 13th goal in the Libertadores.

If in the first half there was only Flu, in the second half Boca Juniors dominated the ball on the field. The Argentine team advanced the marking line, making it difficult to get the ball out. In the fourth minute, Fabra crossed for Merentiel who deflected it for Medina to finish, but he shot poorly, and helped Fábio’s defense. Six minutes later, Advíncula, Boca’s right-back, advances from the right and sends a poisonous ball to the left of the Tricolor goal. That was close. And three minutes later, again in play on the right, Advíncula receives it from Medina and shoots accurately into the left corner, with no chance for Fábio. Everything equal: 1 to 1. Before the end, in the 43rd minute, Merentiel almost turned the score around when he shot hard almost from the middle of the field. The ball passed close to Fábio’s left post. In stoppage time, Lima rolled the ball to Diogo Barbosa, who shot alone, came face to face with goalkeeper Romero, and wasted the chance by going wide.

Extension

Fluminense went all out on the attack and the star of John Kennedy shone, who had entered in the last minutes of regulation time. The play that led to the title goal began with Diogo Barbosa who spotted Keno in advance, threw the ball and Keno headed it for Kennedy to hit the back of the net. During the celebration, number nine went to celebrate with the fans and referee Wilmar Rol gave him a red card. Before the end, he was also sent off from the Argentine side: Fabra slapped Nino, Fluminense captain, in the face. VAR intervened, and Roldán issued a red card to Boca’s left-back.

In the second half of extra time, the Argentines crushed the Brazilians, but Fábio, Fluminense’s goalkeeper, who completed 100 Libertadores matches today, made all the difference on the field. Five minutes in, he grabbed a dangerous ball from Taborda, with a shot from outside the area. In the eighth minute, in a counterattack, Arias passed to Guga, who sent a bomb onto the post. Flu remained closed in defense until the final whistle and won the unprecedented Libertadores title.