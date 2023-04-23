Fluminense defeated Athletico-PR by 2-0, this Saturday afternoon (22) at the Maracanã stadium, to maintain the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. With the triumph, in a match that was broadcast by National Radio, Tricolor reached six points. The Hurricane remains with three.

VEEEEEEEEEEEEEEENNNNNNNCEEE THE FLUMINEEEEEEEEEENNNSEEEE! NINO AND LIMA SCORE, TRICOLOR CROWD GIVES A SHOW AND FLU WINS THE SECOND IN THE BRASILEIRON! GOOOO FLUZÃO! pic.twitter.com/sBV9wpxPgm — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) April 22, 2023

The more than 38,000 fans who were present at Maracanã followed a great performance by the Laranjeiras team, which opened the scoring after 10 minutes of the ball rolling, when Lima took advantage of the ball at the entrance to the area to kick hard and overcome goalkeeper Bento counting on Erick’s deviation.

The team commanded by Fernando Diniz continued to command the actions and expanded to the 21st of the final stage. Lima took a short corner to Alexsander, who lifted the ball in the area, where Nino made a beautiful header to send it into the corner.

debut with victory

Another team to win at home was São Paulo, which, at Morumbi, beat América-MG by 3-0. The match marked the debut of Dorival Júnior in charge of Tricolor, who triumphed with goals from Marcos Paulo, Calleri and Luciano .

Back to Morumbi!#VamosSãoPaulo Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc pic.twitter.com/RrY7Di4lG7 — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) April 22, 2023

Draw at Arena Pantanal

Those who stayed on par were Cuiabá and Bragantino. In a match at Arena Pantanal, Mateusinho opened the scoring for Dourado and Thiago Borbas tied for Massa Bruta.