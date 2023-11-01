The triumph of experience and tenacity. Whatever happens on Saturday evening between Fluminense and Boca Juniors, protagonists of the 64th Libertadores Cup final scheduled at the Maracanà in Rio de Janeiro, the old adage according to which “old chicken makes good broth” will be valid. Whether it is the Brazilians who climb to the top of the continent, looking for their first title after losing the final in 2008, or the Argentinians, who are aiming for their 7th triumph to equal Independiente’s record, it will inevitably be up to celebrate a large group of people over thirty and, in some cases, even over forty.