Uruguayan Leo Fernández guaranteed Fluminense’s 1-0 victory over Cruzeiro, on Wednesday night (20) at the Maracanã stadium, in a match valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. A National Radio broadcast the match live.

LEO FERNANDEZ SCORES A GOAL AT MARACA AND FLU WINS CRUZEIRO AT MARACA!

With this result, Tricolor das Laranjeiras took 4th place in the classification with 41 points. Raposa remains with 29 points, in 11th place, after the setback.

Fernando Diniz’s team started the match at Maracanã better, creating good opportunities to score, such as Argentine Germán Cano’s shot on the crossbar in the 17th minute of the first half, but Cruzeiro was very courageous and managed to keep the score unchanged until half-time. .

Having difficulty breaking through Raposa’s defense, Diniz made some changes in the second half. And one of them was decisive, the entry of Leo Fernández, who, in the 21st minute, hit a free kick with great effect to beat goalkeeper Rafael Cabral and guarantee Fluminense’s victory.

Fortaleza wins

Another team to emerge victorious this Wednesday was Fortaleza, who, with goals from Lucero and José Welison, beat São Paulo 2-1 at the Morumbi stadium. With a team full of reserves, Tricolor from São Paulo saw Colombian James Rodríguez miss a penalty kick in the first half and score São Paulo’s goal of honor in the final stage.

FORTALEZA BEATS SÃO PAULO AWAY FROM HOME AND GOES TO 38 POINTS IN THE BRASILEIRÃO!

⚽ Zé Welison
⚽ Lucero

With the three points gained away from home, Fortaleza reaches 7th place with 38 points. São Paulo is currently at 28 points, in 13th place.

Flamengo draws with Goiás

Flamengo did not go beyond 0-0 with Goiás in Serrinha to fall to 6th place with 40 points. Esmeraldino is 15th with 26 points.