Fluminense wins the 2023 Copa Libertadores by beating Boca Juniors 2-1 after extra time in the final. At the Maracanà stadium in Rio de Janeiro, the Carioca team took the lead in the 35th minute with German Cano. Boca equalized in the 71st minute with Advincula. After the 1-1 draw in regulation time, epilogue to extra time. Fluminense found the 2-1 with John Kennedy in the 98th minute and triumphed, winning the first Libertadores in their history.