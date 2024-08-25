Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/24/2024 – 23:09

Fluminense defeated Altético-MG 2-0 on Saturday night (24) at Mineirão stadium, and sleeps outside the Z4 (relegation zone) of the Brazilian Championship. With this triumph, Tricolor das Laranjeiras rose to 16th place in the standings with 24 points. Galo remains in 8th place, with 30 points, after the defeat.

VEEEEENCE THE FLUUUUUUUMINEEEEEENSE! #WarriorTeam score with Serna and Arias, defeat Atlético-MG by 2-0 and climb the table! LET’S ALL GO TOGETHER, FLUZÃO! pic.twitter.com/0Xyz1OF3sH — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) August 25, 2024

The triumph of the team led by coach Mano Menezes was built with goals from two Colombian players: Kevin Serna, in the 22nd minute of the first half, and Jhon Arias, in the 14th minute of the final stage.

Verdão’s rout

Another fan base with reason to celebrate on Saturday night is Palmeiras, who thrashed Cuiabá 5-0 at the Brinco de Ouro stadium in Campinas. The triumph, achieved with goals from Murilo, Maurício, Felipe Anderson and Estêvão (two), left Verdão in third place in the standings with 44 points. Dourado is second-to-last in the table with 18 points.

Victory and three more very important points! Focus on the rest of the competition! Let’s go together @Brazilian, #PalmeirasFamily! Palmeiras 5×0 Cuiaba

⚽ Murilo, Stephen (2x), Mauricio and Felipe Anderson#AvantiLecture #PALxCUI pic.twitter.com/UIcBwNiZLd — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) August 24, 2024

Triumph of the Dragon

At the Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia, Atlético-GO beat Juventude 2-1. However, even with the victory, Dragão remains at the bottom of the competition with 18 points, while Jaconero occupies 11th place with 28 points after the defeat.